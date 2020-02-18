Carlow Gardaí have seized €400 worth of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia during search
Carlow Gardaí have seized €400 worth of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia in the Dolmen County.
Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a house in Carlow Town on February 16.
During the operation, €400 worth of cannabis was found along with other drug paraphernalia.
