Carlow Gardaí issue advice on safer socialising to students celebrating Rag Week

Carlow Gardaí have issued advice on safer socialising to students celebrating Rag Week.

Local Gardaí said the celebrations are well underway and it is a "great time to highlight the importance of having a PLAN before you go out socialising".

They added: "This means if you are drinking alcohol being aware of how much you're drinking and how long it takes you to metabolise this.

"It means reminding ourselves that we never know what is in a tablet, powder or even the strength of different cannabinoids.

"Devastating consequences are reported too frequently.

"It means never arguing with those looking for a fight, the bigger person walks away.

"It means never leaving any of your friends behind even if they are acting up.

"It means making sure you have a way home.

"It means making a PLAN, a good night is not a fluke but the result of not taking for granted that a good outcome comes from careful planning.

"Be safe, be careful."