Decision due on planning for three-storey student accommodation unit in Carlow

A decision is due this week on a planning application to construct a three storey student accommodation unit in Carlow.

The development address is at 51 Tullow Street, Carlow and the applicants are Patsy O'Keeffe and Eddie Brennan.

The application had been been put on hold as Carlow County Council sought further information.

A decision was due on August 7 of last year but further information was requested on August 6 and the application was then put "on hold".

However, a decision is now due by February 20.