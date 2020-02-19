UPDATE: Power outage from a fault in Tullow affecting over 200 residents in the area
Residents be advised!
A power outage from a fault in Tullow is affecting 230 residents in the area.
The outage was first reported shortly after 8.30am on Wednesday morning.
The estimated restore time is around noon.
The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
