TOP TIPS: Council issue advice to Carlow households on preventing waste in homes

File photo

The Council have issued advice to Carlow households on preventing waste in homes.

The local authority said that "each year, Irish households produce around one tonne of waste". 

Here are a few:

Avoid single use disposable items, e.g. razors, batteries, wipes
Make a shopping list for your groceries, and stick to it
Choose less packaging by buying loose produce and buying in bulk where possible
Switch to rechargeable batteries
Say no to Junk Mail – put a no junk mail sticker on your letterbox

Find top tips to prevent waste in the home on the Environmental Protection Agency website, by clicking here. 