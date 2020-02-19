TOP TIPS: Council issue advice to Carlow households on preventing waste in homes

The Council have issued advice to Carlow households on preventing waste in homes.

The local authority said that "each year, Irish households produce around one tonne of waste".

Here are a few:

Avoid single use disposable items, e.g. razors, batteries, wipes

Make a shopping list for your groceries, and stick to it

Choose less packaging by buying loose produce and buying in bulk where possible

Switch to rechargeable batteries

Say no to Junk Mail – put a no junk mail sticker on your letterbox

Find top tips to prevent waste in the home on the Environmental Protection Agency website, by clicking here.