'People with local authority houses can opt for charge point,' concerns raised over costs
What do you think of this?
File photo
"It has been said to me that people with local authority houses can opt for an [electric car] charge point," said Cllr Fergal Browne as he raised his concerns over the installation costs of such a policy.
The local representative raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.
Cllr Browne said: "Where does the cost fall?"
Director of Services, Michael Brennan, said the Council are the landlord but he did not know who would foot the bill for such an installation.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on