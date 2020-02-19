'We could do with another 30 social housing units,' calls for more builds in south Carlow

File photo

"We could do with another 30 social housing units," said Cllr Willie Quinn as he called for more builds in south Carlow.

Cllr Quinn was speaking at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he raised the issue of social housing construction in Borris. 

"We could do with another 30 social housing units in Borris," he told the Council officials. 