Two-bed apartment in Carlow fails to secure any bids in online auction this week
Interested?
Apartment 11, Mill Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 R2K8
A two-bed apartment in Carlow has failed to secure any bids as part of the latest BidX1 online auction on February 19.
Read also: PICTURE: Teddy bear placed on bridge in Carlow as part of effort to help vulnerable people
The second floor apartment (pictured above) has a guide price of €75,000 and extends to approximately 850sq.ft.
The property is a vacant possession.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on