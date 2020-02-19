Two-bed apartment in Carlow fails to secure any bids in online auction this week

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

Apartment 11, Mill Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 R2K8

A two-bed apartment in Carlow has failed to secure any bids as part of the latest BidX1 online auction on February 19. 

The second floor apartment (pictured above) has a guide price of €75,000 and extends to approximately 850sq.ft. 

The property is a vacant possession.

