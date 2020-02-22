Calls for Council to issue a compulsory purchase order on a house in Bagenalstown

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to issue a compulsory purchase order (CPO) on a house in Bagenalstown.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

He says the house is in the Pairc Mhuire estate in the town. The property cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr McDonald said he would raise the matter in private with the housing section of the Council.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, described it as a "very difficult situation" and added that there are "constant complaints" from residents.