'Get the tarmac down,' councillor wants College Street in Carlow Town resurfaced
File photo
"Get the tarmac down," said Cllr Fergal Browne as he called on College Street in Carlow Town to be resurfaced.
He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District and called on the local authority "to get the tarmac down on the lower half of it".
Cllr Browne added: "It can be done now that Irish Water are not going in there."
