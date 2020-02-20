PROPERTY: Two-bed apartment with large balcony on sale in Carlow Town for €215,000
Any interest?
Apartment 2, Hillcrest, Carlow Town, Carlow
A two-bed apartment with a large balcony area is on sale in Carlow Town for €215,000.
The modern apartment is fully furnished with a dual aspect layout.
It boasts bright living conditions in contrast to the small apartment building. The apartment is ideally located in the centre of Carlow Town and within walking distance of all of the towns amenities and has secure parking.
