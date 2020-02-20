Carlow Gardaí issue scam warning after person told they were entitled to a €400 tax refund

Carlow Gardaí have issued a scam warning after a person was contacted by phone and told they were entitled to a €400 tax refund.

In a post on Facebook, Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí said: "Just a reminder that people continue to receive calls from in some cases an 051 number, scammer (sounds like foreign national) states you are entitled to a tax refund, most recent amount of €400 quoted.

"Scammer then looks for bank or credit card details. THIS IS A SCAM. Do not entertain and hang up. Revenue or your Bank will not look for your bank details over the phone.

"Also be mindful of bank account phishing where in some cases a text is received which purports to be from your bank.

"You are requested to text or email back details of your account to enable funds inwards, unfreezing of account or any other unlikely request. Please note, your bank will not make such requests.

"And redirection fraud. This is where fraudsters pretend to be a supplier or service provider for your business in order to trick you into changing bank account payee details.

"Advice would be not to change account details and contact your bank and also a known person in that company. Fraudsters have changed email addresses, to make it look like it has come from someone you are used to dealing with.

"BE ALERT! Always be sceptical of any unsolicited calls, texts or emails. If you really think it's Revenue, your bank etc contact them yourself or call in."