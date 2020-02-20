'I'm not the only one who's been told I'm too small to do a sport,' says Molly Scott

"I'm not the only one who's been told I'm too small to do a sport," Carlow athlete Molly Scott said as she paid tribute to American gymnast, Simone Biles.

Simone has a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals and is one of the world's most decorated gymnasts of all time.

In a post on social media, Molly said: "Growing up the media has only ever portrayed the sports woman as tall, slender and white. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's been told I'm too small to do a sport.

"She's undoubtedly one of the best ATHLETES of all time. Her representation is so important. You love to see it."

[Check out her tweet below]

In the last ten years, Molly has studied law at IT Carlow, she was the national 60m champion in 2019 and won a World U20 silver medal in 2018 as well as a European Youth bronze in 2016.