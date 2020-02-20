Revealed: Over 13,000 books issued in one month! Carlow Libraries in numbers

Carlow Libraries issued over 13,000 books and other items in one month, Carlow Live can reveal.

The figures for January show that there were 13,256 books and other items issued with 13,495 visits across the library network.

There have been 172 new or renewed memberships and 2,967 public internet and Wi-Fi sessions.

The library app has been accessed 307 times on 76 different devices.