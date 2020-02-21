Three year strategy launched to tackle drug and alcohol misuse in Carlow and the South East

A new three year strategy to tackle drug and alcohol misuse in Carlow and the South East region has been launched this week.

The strategy has been developed over 12 months, following public consultation and a range of consultation events with targeted groups to ensure that the strategy meets evidenced need.

It has six strategic objectives, covering areas such as education and early intervention with young people; families and parents; delivering integrated treatment and support for people to sustain recovery; supporting and rebuilding communities affected by drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour; commissioning more and better research on trends in substance misuse and learning to build sound interventions to address these and building an effective partnership approach in the region through South East Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force.

It was launched by Laurence Wrenne, chairperson, South East Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force at 11am on Friday,in the Main Auditorium, Building 2, Waterford Institute of Technology.