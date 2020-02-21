Four-bedroom bungalow dating back to 1980 on sale in Carlow Town for over €300,000
Rose Cottage, Grange Grove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town
A four-bedroom bungalow dating back to 1980 is on sale in Carlow Town for €330,000.
The house was extensively renovated in 2010 to create a contemporary private dwelling with an extraordinary high specification.
It's in a private cul de sac off the Tullow Road offering excellent accessibility to main roads and all town amenities.
