'Bagenalstown is locked in by bridges,' councillor hits out over safety concerns for pedestrians
File photo
"Bagenalstown is locked in by bridges," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he hit out over safety concerns for people walking on them.
He was speaking at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he raised the issue of bridge safety.
Cllr McDonald has previously described Kilcarrig Bridge as "deadly" after he witnessed an 82-year-old woman being pinned in by a lorry.
He has repeated his calls for safety measures to be installed on the narrow bridge where "every two minutes there are lorries passing".
He added: "Kilree Bridge is not great either. We're locked in by bridges and nothing is being done with them."
