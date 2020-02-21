Where is it? Concerns raised over bottle bank that's gone missing from village in Carlow
Councillor calls on Council to address the issue
Concerns have been raised over a bottle bank that's been removed from a village in Carlow.
Cllr John Pender brought the issue up at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.
He asked Council officials about the bottle bank in Clonmore.
"It's gone, is that temporary?" he asked.
Director of Services, Padraig O'Gorman, said he would look into the matter.
