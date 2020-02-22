Man dies in car crash after van collided with tree between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown

Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Goresbridge area, Co. Kilkenny in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A van collided with a tree on the R705 between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown. Emergency services also attended the scene.

A male driver, aged in his 40s, was critically injured during the collision. He was taken from the scene to St Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The R705 (between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown) is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. The road is expected to reopen this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R705 road between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown between 12.00am and 01.00am on Saturday, 22nd February 2020, to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.