Great success for local entries after Pan Celtic National Song Contest held in Carlow

There was great success and great excitement in the GB Shaw Theatre, Carlow on Saturday night when two local acts were included amongst the winners at the Pan Celtic National Song Contest 2020.

20 songs were shortlisted to perform at the national final out of a total entry of almost 50 this year.

Taking 3rd place for Kilkenny:

Amhrán /Song: "Ag siúl Faoi Scáth na gCrann"

Cumadóir/Composer: Gaeltacht KK

Cur i láthair/ Performed by: Gaeltacht KK:

This young Kilkenny based group have been performing together and forming their own unique sound for just over a year. They write much of their own music and had the opportunity to perform their track ‘Dubh agus Ómra’ (Black and Amber) on ‘RTE’s Up for the Match’ ahead of the All Ireland Hurling Final last year. They recently played to a sold out Set Theatre in Kilkenny and are working hard to create a mini Gaeltacht among the youth of Kilkenny.

Taking 2nd Place for Carlow:

Amhrán/Song: “Liomsa Amháin”

Cumadóir/Composer: Ciara Nic an Fhailí

Cur i láthair/Performed by: Ciara Nic an Fhailí

Ciara is a fifteen year old singer/songwriter from Carlow and is a third year student in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach. She began to play guitar before the age of twelve with teacher Mike Hennessey and in a matter of weeks became a very accomplished player.

She began writing and performing her own songs soon after and in 2018 was listed as a finalist in the 23rd Annual USA Song writing Competition. She also wrote a song with country singer Luan Parle which she later recorded in the KCLR96fm studios.

In 2019 Ciara came in second place at the Scléip Gael Linn all Ireland Finals. This is her first entry to the Pan Celtic National Song Contest.

In 1st Place and winner of the Pan Celtic national song contest trophy and €1,000:

Amhrán/Song: “Mar a Bhíonn”

Cumadóir/Composer: Áine Durkin

Cur i láthair/Performed by: Gráinne Ní Fhátharta

Áine is a veteran of the Pan Celtic Song Contest having won the contest here in Carlow in 2013 with ‘Le Do Thaobh’ as well as winning both the National and the International competition last year with her song ‘Ní Thuigim’.

The Connemara native has been living in Buncranagh, Co. Donegal since 1980 where she writes songs, poetry and her blog ‘Mise Áine’.

Gráinne Ni Fháthartha who performed the song is a well known Sean-Nós singer from Galway who has previously won competitions at Oirechtas na Samhna and Fleadh Ceol na hÉireann.

She is a primary school teacher in Athenry and also teaches Sean-Nós Singing in Connemara. A wonderful contest and a great occasion.

Saxophonist Ber Shelly who had been listed to fill the special guest spot was also unavailable due to flu and the spot was ably filled by local genius on his guitar, the amazing Shane Hennessy.

Round One is over now and the stage is now set for a fantastic Pan Celtic Festival in Carlow at Easter time running from 14th - 19th April.