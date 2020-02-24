Over 20mm of rain falls in the last 12 hours, says Carlow forecaster in flood warning
Over 20mm of rain has fallen in the last 12 hours, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly as he issued a flood warning.
According to www.carlowweather.com, heavy rain overnight is clearing most areas now with sleet/snow still falling in parts of Ulster.
Alan added: "With over 20mm falling in the last 12 hours the flooding situation will continue to worsen. Levels on the Shannon continue to rise.
"Mix of bright spells and showers [on Monday], turning cold from this evening with a cold week ahead an risk of wintry showers [on Tuesday]."
