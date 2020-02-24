Bagenalstown St Patrick's Day Parade theme unveiled with €500 in prizes to be won

As part of the 2020 St Patrick's Day Parade in Bagenalstown, the organisers have decided to leave it open to each individual participant to create their own theme.

Whether it is a celebration of sport or music or maybe a special time in history, they are encouraging all to join them for one of the largest parades in the county.

Bagenalstown will celebrate in style with a burst of energy and colour on March 17 and show that when people work together, anything is possible!

If you are interested in taking part in this year's parade, organisers are requesting that you contact them and confirm your participation via email on: info@stpatricksdaybagenalstown.com or any of their social media.

The parade will start on the Station Road at 1pm sharp. Music will play from 12.30pm in the Market Square until the arrival of the first group of participants at the reviewing stand.

The route is same as last year and all floats and walking groups will be starting at Station Road, moving down Royal Oak Road, turning right onto The Long Range, continue along Regent Street, turn right on to High Street, left on to Main Street and finally finishing in the Market Square.

All walking groups are to form inside the grounds of the McGrath Hall.

All vehicles are to form on the Station Road from the McGrath Hall up towards the The Train Station (access via Colaiste Aindriu end of Station Road only). More info closer to the day.

As the parade is focused on all that is good about the town and area, organisers are asking all businesses and households along the route to show their support by simply placing a flag or maybe bunting outside your house or premises.

Whatever you do, it will add to the colour and spectacle of the day.

If you have any questions in relation to any part of this year's parade or you would like to take part, please do not hesitate to contact organisers at the following:

1. Twitter - @BTown_SPDP

2. Facebook - www.facebook.com/bagenalstownstpatricksdayparade

3. Email - info@stpatricksdaybagenalstown.com

4. Website - www.stpatricksdaybagenalstown.com