Tipperary Gardaí to join Carlow ranks after over 200 new members graduate at Templemore

Four Tipperary Gardaí who are due to join the ranks in the Carlow/Kilkenny Division were among those who graduated from the Training College in Templemore on February 21 having completed their BA in the Applied Policing programme.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was joined by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan for what was a very special day in the College – this was the 20th intake to graduate under the new BA (Applied Policing) programme – and there was a huge attendance in Templemore for the celebrations which continued long after the formalities had ended.

The new recruits and their families and friends were entertained in many local restaurants and hostelries to complete what is regarded as one of the biggest days in the career of the Gardaí.

Among the 201 students are nineteen probationers from Germany, Romania, England, America, Latvia, Australia, China, Poland and Italy.

There were 144 males in the group with 57 females completing the class which commenced training on July 15 2019. They will begin phase II on February 20 in their various Garda stations.

The Minister and Garda Commissioner congratulated the students once the famous drill displays had been completed in the College Square – they pledged the full support of the Force and the Government to the new Gardai to help them carry out their roles in the communities they will serve.

Despite the very inclement weather ahead of Storm Ellen there was a very warm round of applause for the efforts of the Gardaí and the Garda Band who provided the music on the day and helped to ensure that the ladies and gentlemen of Intake 192 remained in step.

The sky had a threatening look about it for most of the ceremony and there were a few scattered showers throughout the day which always attracts great interest from around the country – Minister Flanagan pointed out that the strength of the force now lies at 14,467 members – the largest in ten years.

And Commissioner Harris confirmed that the recruitment programme would continue at pace into the future as well.

The Tipperary Gardaí who are to be stationed in the Carlow/Kilkenny Division include:

Garda Niall Butler to be stationed in Carlow

Garda Stephen Ahern to be stationed in Kilkenny

Garda Denis Maher to be stationed in Kilkenny

Garda Aidan Doyle to be stationed in Carlow