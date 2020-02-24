Revealed: Over 30 acres of agricultural land in Carlow to go on sale by public auction
Interested?
Portrition, Kiltegan, Hacketstown, Carlow
Over 30 acres of agricultural land in Carlow is to go on sale by public auction on Friday, March 27 in one or more lots.
This is a "fine opportunity" to acquire a farm holding located a short distance off the main Hacketstown/Kiltegan road within easy reach of Kiltegan village, Tynock village and Hacketstown.
The lands are currently laid down to permanent pasture and there are a number of good size fields with excellent shelter and are in good heart.
The property includes a two storey farmhouse with a selection of outbuildings.
It has not been lived in for many years and in need of renovation and modernization.
The property will be offered as follows:
Lot 1 Non residential agricultural lands extending to circa 11.8 hectares (29.17 acres)
Lot 2 The farmhouse in need of modernization extending to circa 0.825 hectares (2.03 acres)
Lot 3 The entire property circa 12.63 hectares or 31.20 acres
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on