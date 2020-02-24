Tullow Mart sells heifer calf for over €1,300 with proceeds donated to Holy Angels Day Care

Tullow Mart last week sold a heifer calf for over €1,300 with the proceeds donated to the Holy Angels Day Care Centre.

In a post on Facebook, the mart said: "It was a great pleasure to sell the heifer donated by John Sheppard Jnr and family of Ouragh Upper, Tullow.

"The proceeds from the sale of this heifer was donated to the Holy Angels Day Care Centre (Carlow).

"The heifer went on to make €1,340 and purchased by Mr Tom Boland, Hacketstown. A huge word of thanks to everyone who donated monies to collection buckets. It was an honour for Tullow Mart to host this sale."