Council target farmers after the reopening of slurry spreading season and complaints

Carlow County Council have begun to target farmers following the reopening of slurry spreading season and after a number of odour complaints were made in the Dolmen County.

The local authority's environmental section programme for farm inspections in January focused attention on this activity to ensure spreading is carried out within the regulations.

Bio solid applications have also increased which requires a nutrient management plan.

The date from which you can begin to spread slurry, artificial fertiliser and farmyard manure from depends on the part of the country you are located in, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

A further breakdown of spreading open dates and county zones is as follows:

Zone A – open date: January 13 – Counties: Carlow; Cork; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Tipperary; Waterford; Wexford; and Wicklow;

Zone B – open date: January 16 – Counties: Clare; Galway; Kerry; Limerick; Longford; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Roscommon; Sligo; and Westmeath;

Zone C – open date: February 1 – Counties: Cavan; Donegal; Leitrim; and Monaghan.