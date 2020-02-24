PICTURE: Sheep savaged by marauding dogs over the weekend in neighbouring county

Shocking

A Kilkenny farmer woke up on Sunday morning to find a number of his sheep had been savaged by marauding dogs.

The incident occurred at Ballinalacken, Ballyragget.

One poor animal ran through a fence down a drain and was still savaged (see below). 

The farmer affected asked where dog owners were when their pets were roaming the country killing sheep.

WARNING: The image below is distressing