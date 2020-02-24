PICTURE: Sheep savaged by marauding dogs over the weekend in neighbouring county
Shocking
File photo
A Kilkenny farmer woke up on Sunday morning to find a number of his sheep had been savaged by marauding dogs.
The incident occurred at Ballinalacken, Ballyragget.
One poor animal ran through a fence down a drain and was still savaged (see below).
The farmer affected asked where dog owners were when their pets were roaming the country killing sheep.
WARNING: The image below is distressing
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on