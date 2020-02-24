'Should I eat meat?' Theme of public lecture to be held at St Patrick's College in Carlow

"Should I eat meat?" is the theme for a public lecture to be held at St Patrick's College in Carlow.

Dr Sarah Otten, lecturer in philosophy and ethics, presents "Should I eat meat?"

The lecture is about "learning to explore, form and express moral judgements (without shouting, slamming the door or throwing things!)".

The talk will be held on Monday, March 2 at 1.45pm in Cobden Hall and all are welcome to attend.