LATEST: Snow and ice warning issued by Met Éireann for Carlow and rest of Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Carlow and the rest of the country, with wintry conditions expected on Tuesday.

Carlow has been included in the warning which is valid from 6am on Tuesday, February 25 to 9am Wednesday, February 26.

"Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur," said forecasters.

Monday will be very cold, with clear spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will turn to sleet later, with a risk of some snow showers, mainly over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 or 2 Celsius in modern fresh westerly winds.

Tuesday will be very cold and windy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may be of hail with a risk of some snow showers. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 7 Celsius in a fresh to strong westerly wind.