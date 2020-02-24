Carlow Gardaí issue appeal an after incident where a child bumped into a cyclist
Appeal for the cyclist to come forward
File photo
Gardaí are appealing for a cyclist who was involved in an accident at Shamrock Plaza on Tullow Street to come forward.
The incident, where a child bumped into the cyclist, occurred on Saturday, November 14 of last year at around 7pm.
The cyclist and the child's mother spoke at the time, however no contact details were shared.
Gardaí are now appealing for the cyclist to come forward.
Contact Gardaí in Carlow.
