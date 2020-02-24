Gardaí investigating after door forced open and significant damage done to local club
Shocking
File photo
Gardaí are investigating a break in at the Sub Aqua Club on Barrow Track between Saturday, February 15 and Saturday, February 22.
The front door was forced open and a significant amount of damage was caused.
The culprits attempted to remove copper piping.
Anyone who noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
