Gardaí investigating after door forced open and significant damage done to local club

Gardaí are investigating a break in at the Sub Aqua Club on Barrow Track between Saturday, February 15 and Saturday, February 22.

The front door was forced open and a significant amount of damage was caused.

The culprits attempted to remove copper piping.

Anyone who noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.