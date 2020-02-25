Drivers asked to avoid busy Carlow road which will be closed until Friday for works

Carlow County Council have advised people that macadam works will be carried out on the L-3046 from Rathoe to the Fighting Cocks for four days from Tuesday the 25th to Friday the 28th of February from 8am to 6pm approximately.

The road in question will be closed with local access only and diversions will also be in place.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area in question if at all possible.

Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour have the works completed by the appointed time.