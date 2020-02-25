Carlow Gardaí investigate incident where cars were damaged and left with three flat tyres
Did you see anything?
File photo
Gardaí are investigating an incident where two cars were damaged while parked in the driveway at a house in Millrace.
The damage was done between 3am and 12.20pm on Thursday, February 20.
The passenger window of one of the cars was smashed, while the other car had three flat tyres, the tyres were not slashed.
Anyone with information contact Gardaí in Carlow.
