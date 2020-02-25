PROPERTY: Four-bed Carlow home in 'prestigious modern development' on sale for €280,000

This four-bedroom detached home (pictured above) is situated in the "prestigious modern development of Park Gate", just a few minutes walk to Tullow town centre amenities.

Number 63 has been finished with "flair and presents with many attractive features throughout".

There is chic Italian travertine floor tiling flows from the entrance hallway through to kitchen/diner, utility, and guest WC, giving a wonderful cohesion to these living spaces.

The elegant and spacious white fitted kitchen units are sure to appeal to all tastes.

