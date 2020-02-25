PICTURE: 'Welcome all,' five new probationer Gardaí have arrived in the Carlow District

Five new probationer Gardaí have arrived in the Carlow District.

Seven new probationer Gardaí in total have been assigned to the Carlow/Kilkenny Division, five will commence in Carlow and two in Kilkenny.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes, Superintendent Derek Hughes and Superintendent Aiden Brennan and staff welcomed them to Kilkenny and Carlow Garda Stations.

Gardaí said: "Best of luck and welcome to all."