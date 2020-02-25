Company seeks property 'change of use' AGAIN from offices to two apartments in Carlow

A company has sought a property "change of use" again from offices to two one-bedroom apartments in Carlow Town.

A similar planning application last year was deemed incomplete by the local authority and later withdrawn in January of this year.

The application has now been resubmitted and the permission again looks for a change of use from existing first and second floor offices with ground floor access, to two one-bedroom apartments.

It also includes the use of existing ground floor access and rear balcony, external alteration to the rear and all associated works.

The development address is at 5 Charlotte Street, Carlow Town and the applicant is Commtech (Royal Apartments) Ltd.

A decision is expected by Carlow County Council on April 19.