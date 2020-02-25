RESULT: Carlow's Snapshots competition WINNER has been announced after final vote

Carlow's Snapshots competition WINNER has been announced after the final vote took place over the last few days.

As part of the Snapshots competition, we have been asking readers to send in photos and then vote for their favourite images.

A series of polls narrowed it down to six pictures for the grand finale which took place over the last few days.

Almost one thousands votes were cast for the final poll while the article garnered over 4,500 page views.

After all the voting...the winner can now be revealed.

FIRST, THE WINNER WILL RECEIVE:

• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher

• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)

• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher

• Thrive Café - €100 voucher

• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet

• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme

Carlow Live can now announce that the winner of the incredible prize above is...

Lily Ray

Lily sent in the picture (above) and she reckons it is probably the very first selfie - taken over 30 years ago.

Tony Ray from New Oak Estate snapped the picture after he took the kitchen mirror from the window and balanced it with his foot against the wall.

Tony is pictured with his daughter, Lily, who "sat with pride of place to witness the amazing snapshot". Lily said: "A simpler time. Very fancy camera too."

Congratulations Lily Ray and well done too to all those who entered the competition.

How the voting went for the final poll:

Lily Ray's winning photo received 363 votes - which was 40% of the vote. A very close second with 312 votes was Julie Coakley's beautiful photo which received 35% of the vote.

Geraldine Corcoran's photo got 147 votes or 16% of the overall vote while Kathrina Coakley's entry got 41 votes or 5% of the vote.

For the full breakdown of the votes, click here.