WARNING: Council detect a 'number of breaches' during waste related traffic checkpoints
Be advised!
Carlow County Council offices on the Athy Road
Carlow County Council have detected a "number of breaches" during waste related traffic checkpoints.
Already this year a number of waste related traffic checkpoints were carried out by the local authority with local Gardaí.
Vehicles have been stopped and inspected for compliance with waste management legislation.
The Council have confirmed that a "number of breaches were discovered".
