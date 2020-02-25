Gardaí investigate after rock thrown through front window of house in Carlow Town estate
Carlow Gardaí are investigating after a rock was thrown through the front window of a house in New Oak Estate.
The window was smashed sometime between 2.30am and 2.20pm on Sunday, February 23.
People are being asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.
