Gardaí investigate after rock thrown through front window of house in Carlow Town estate

Gardaí have issued an appeal

Carlow Gardaí are investigating after a rock was thrown through the front window of a house in New Oak Estate.

The window was smashed sometime between 2.30am and 2.20pm on Sunday, February 23.

People are being asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information. 