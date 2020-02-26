'After 13 years I have decided to close my doors,' Victoria's Bridal Carlow to close down

"After 13 years in business I have decided to close my doors," Victoria's Bridal Carlow has announced it is to close down.

In a post on Facebook, Victoria Pender said: "It's with mixed emotions I write this message to you.

"After 13 years in business I have decided to close my doors to explore a new career path, this decision did not come lightly but I feel it’s the right time for me.

"Despite the ever thriving wedding industry it's the right time in my career to progress into other fields, I feel it's time to explore other passions of mine which many of you are already aware is my love for beauty and makeup."

She added: "I never once took for granted opening the doors each morning and my shop walls have seen many happy customers over the years which I enjoyed every moment of each of my brides journey to their big day, their bridesmaids, all my debutants and not forgetting the gorgeous communion girls.

"I am excited for my own new journey and you will still see me working in Carlow Town, I am over the moon to be offered an amazing opportunity to work as the new “Skincare and Makeup Specialist with Clarins Beauty” here in Carlow.

"I would like to thank all my customers, family, friends and anyone I have worked with over the past 13 years.

"I will always be grateful to my customers, with out you I wouldn’t be where I am today.

"I will be starting a clearance sale this Friday 28th Feb, info on this will follow soon."