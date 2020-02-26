Carlow film star already being backed to win fifth Oscar nomination next year

Carlow actress Saoirse Ronan is being backed to win a fifth Oscar nomination next year for her role in her upcoming movie about a lesbian romance.

Punters were quick to back the Irish superstar as soon as the market became available on Tuesday and Saoirse is now 1/8 from 11/10 with BoyleSports for her fifth Oscar nomination for her starring role opposite Kate Winslet in the period movie, Ammonite.

Saoirse received her fourth nod at this year's awards for her brilliant performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, but lost out to Renée Zellweger's portrayal of Judy Garland.

When she was just 13, Saoirse was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Atonement back in 2008 and has racked up four in total since then.

The Hollywood star is yet to win an Academy award, but her co-star Kate Winslet is no stranger to the coveted prize and is Even money from 5/4 to land the top prize for her role as Mary Anning in their upcoming movie, with rumours already circulating that it’s a strong contender for next year’s Oscar nominations.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Saoirse Ronan is being backed to win a fifth nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards for her upcoming role in Ammonite.

"The Irish star is now 1/8 from 11/10 to receive another nomination while her co-star, Kate Winslet, is Even money from 5/4 for a nomination."