'Sure, you’d think you were in the Bahamas,' Ploughing in Carlow the focus of TG4 show

Last year's Ploughing Championships in Carlow is the focus of this week's TG4's Beidh Aonach Amárach.

All roads lead to Carlow and the National Ploughing Championships, where Ploughing Association President Anna May McHugh and President Michael D Higgins kicked off the biggest outdoor rural festival in Europe last September.

There was some tough competition in the ploughing itself where the Simms brothers from Donegal tried to out plough not just the Wexford and Carlow world champions but each other.

Micheál Roche and son John checked out the cattle. Is there any breed that can outshine Limousins for them?

With Máire George there was singing, dancing and wellie throwing where she took on Macra's Mr Personality and the Queen of the Land.

It was a busman's holiday for dairy farmer Jamie Costin who took a day off to look at what’s new in farming technology. Josephine O’Neill shows some nifty tractor moves.

There's no end to the fun in the sun.

Sure, you’d think you were in the Bahamas!

TG4's latest Beidh Aonach Amárach will air on Thursday, February 27 at 8pm.