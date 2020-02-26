Carlow home with manicured lawns and nicely-maturing trees on sale for €400,000

'Cill Osnadh', Kellistown, Carlow

A four-bed Carlow home with manicured lawns and nicely-maturing trees is on sale for €400,000.

"Cill Osnadh" is a highly impressive detached dormer style property, located in the much sought after area of Kellistown approximately 4 miles from Carlow Town.

The property commands a large 0.9 acre site that consists of beautifully manicured lawns and nicely-maturing trees and shrubbery.

Internally, the house has a warm and welcoming ambience and tasteful finishes including coving and centre cornices on the 9ft high ceilings, quality bathroom fittings, and beautiful country-style kitchen units with Stanley range included. 

