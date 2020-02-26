Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí have seized a vehicle that had no tax for almost 700 days

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí have seized a vehicle this week that had no tax for almost 700 days.

Gardaí in Mooncoin got a full house on Tuesday when on patrol in the Piltown area, they stopped a vehicle with the assistance of the new Garda activity mobility device and discovered that the tax had no road fund license for the past 696 days.

Gardaí added: "It further didn't help his case when it transpired that he was displaying false insurance and tax discs and was currently disqualified from driving.

"The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and court appearance for driver."

