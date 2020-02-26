Carlow Brewing Company lodge planning for an onsite wastewater treatment system

Carlow Brewing Company has lodged planning permission for the construction of an onsite wastewater treatment system.

The development address is at Mhuine Bheag Business Park, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

The planning permission will consist of a wastewater pump station, over ground rising main, sludge tank, balance tank, aerobic digester, control room and all associated site works.

Retention planning permission is also sought for the erection of two grain silos, two gas silos and four multi-purpose vessels with all ancillary site works.

A decision is due by the Council on April 19.