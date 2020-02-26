'A child being adventurous could get knotted up in it,' concern over fence in local park

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

"A child being adventurous could get knotted up in it," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed his concern over fencing in Tullow Town Park. 

He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District after parents had "expressed their concerns" over the condition of the fencing.

"The boundary fence is in disrepair, particularly on your way in. 

"A child being adventurous could get knotted up in it," he added as he called on the Council to address the matter. 