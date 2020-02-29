Concerns over roll out of Carlow broadband with 'half an estate in and half an estate out'

Concerns have been expressed over the roll out of broadband in Carlow with claims that in some areas "half an estate has been left in and half an estate left out" following installation works.

Councillors raised the issue at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

The National Broadband Plan will see an investment of €32m to bring high-speed broadband to 8,088 homes across Carlow.

Cllr John Pender first raised the matter and pointed out that in Rathoe the contractors started at the top of a road and left a "huge gap in the centre".

"They didn't connect up 20 houses. Who is in charge of it?" he asked.

Director of Services, Padraig O'Gorman, said the Council's role was in the promotion of information and not in the roll-out of the plan.

Cllr Charlie Murphy said he had heard of similar issues in Carlow where "half an estate has been left in and half an estate left out".