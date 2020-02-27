Off-duty Garda in Carlow/Kilkenny receives dangerous scam text from fraudsters

An off-duty Garda in Carlow/Kilkenny has received a dangerous scam text from fraudsters.

The member of An Garda Síochána verified the text as a scam and local Gardaí are warning people to be vigilant. 

Check out the text below:

Gardaí said: "This is yet another attempt by fraudsters to take your money. Be careful, be wary. Do not engage, your bank will not send texts like this."