Off-duty Garda in Carlow/Kilkenny receives dangerous scam text from fraudsters

An off-duty Garda in Carlow/Kilkenny has received a dangerous scam text from fraudsters.

The member of An Garda Síochána verified the text as a scam and local Gardaí are warning people to be vigilant.

Check out the text below:

Gardaí said: "This is yet another attempt by fraudsters to take your money. Be careful, be wary. Do not engage, your bank will not send texts like this."