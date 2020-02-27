Off-duty Garda in Carlow/Kilkenny receives dangerous scam text from fraudsters
Be advised!
File photo
An off-duty Garda in Carlow/Kilkenny has received a dangerous scam text from fraudsters.
The member of An Garda Síochána verified the text as a scam and local Gardaí are warning people to be vigilant.
Check out the text below:
Gardaí said: "This is yet another attempt by fraudsters to take your money. Be careful, be wary. Do not engage, your bank will not send texts like this."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on