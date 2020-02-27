Tullow woman and former Irish Daily Mail journalist appointed to new role with Teneo

Congratulations!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Emma Jane Hade

Tullow woman and former Irish Daily Mail journalist, Emma Jane Hade, is to begin a "new and exciting chapter" with Teneo.

Emma will be joining the Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs team at the leading communication advisory company. 

She announced the news on social media this week and says she is "delighted" to be joining the firm.

Check out her tweet below: 