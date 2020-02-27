Tullow woman and former Irish Daily Mail journalist appointed to new role with Teneo
Emma Jane Hade
Tullow woman and former Irish Daily Mail journalist, Emma Jane Hade, is to begin a "new and exciting chapter" with Teneo.
Emma will be joining the Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs team at the leading communication advisory company.
She announced the news on social media this week and says she is "delighted" to be joining the firm.
Check out her tweet below:
A little bit of personal news...— Emma Jane Hade (@emmajhade) February 25, 2020
I am so delighted and excited to be joining the talented Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs team at leading communication advisory firm, @TeneoIreland.
A new and exciting chapter lies ahead, and I can’t wait to get started.
