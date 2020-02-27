Top restaurants in Carlow eager for All-Ireland glory after impressive results in Leinster

The Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel on Wednesday night where the top restaurants in each county for 2020 were announced.

Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

All of the Carlow winners (see below) now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday, May 18.

Speaking at the awards early this evening, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said: "Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in.

"With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever."

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

Carlow- Sha-Roe Bistro

Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Carlow - Robert White of Clashganny House Restaurant

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin

Carlow- Coolanowle Country House

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services

Carlow- Stephanie Stone of Sha-Roe Bistro

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite

Carlow- The Cellar Restaurant at The Step House Hotel

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers

Carlow - Clashganny House Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon

Carlow- Teach Dolmain

Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy

Carlow- Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven Leighlinbridge

Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Ginger & Lime

Carlow- Carpe Diem

Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

Carlow - The Lord Bagenal Signature Restaurant

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino

Carlow- Pimento

Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera

Carlow- Thrive Café

Best Kids Size Me

Carlow- The Plum Tree Bistro at Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times

Carlow- Jimmy Mulhall of Coolanowle Organic Farm

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm

Carlow- Lennons @ Visual

Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat

Carlow- Mimosa Bar De Tapas

