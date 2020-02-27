Top restaurants in Carlow eager for All-Ireland glory after impressive results in Leinster
The Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel on Wednesday night where the top restaurants in each county for 2020 were announced.
Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.
All of the Carlow winners (see below) now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday, May 18.
Speaking at the awards early this evening, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said: "Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in.
"With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever."
Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
Carlow- Sha-Roe Bistro
Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
Carlow - Robert White of Clashganny House Restaurant
Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin
Carlow- Coolanowle Country House
Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services
Carlow- Stephanie Stone of Sha-Roe Bistro
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite
Carlow- The Cellar Restaurant at The Step House Hotel
Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers
Carlow - Clashganny House Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon
Carlow- Teach Dolmain
Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy
Carlow- Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven Leighlinbridge
Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Ginger & Lime
Carlow- Carpe Diem
Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum
Carlow - The Lord Bagenal Signature Restaurant
Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino
Carlow- Pimento
Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera
Carlow- Thrive Café
Best Kids Size Me
Carlow- The Plum Tree Bistro at Woodford Dolmen Hotel
Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times
Carlow- Jimmy Mulhall of Coolanowle Organic Farm
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm
Carlow- Lennons @ Visual
Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat
Carlow- Mimosa Bar De Tapas
